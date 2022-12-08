INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple mid-Michigan government bodies have vacancies to fill.

The Ingham County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications with resumés until Jan. 9, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Eligible applicants must be registered voters in Commissioner District 13 which includes Precincts 1-5, 10, 18, 19 and 21 in Meridian Twp.

The vacancy comes after Commissioner-elect Amy Salisbury announced her resignation from the board effective Jan. 1, 2023.

“We plan on an open and orderly process for filling this vacancy and we wish Commissioner-elect Salisbury the best,” said Ryan Sebolt, Chairperson-Elect of the Ingham County Board.

The Board of Commissioners’ Democratic Caucus will interview candidates and will then recommend an applicant for appointment to the full Board of Commissioners.

The East Lansing City Council also has a seat to fill.

The opening is due to Councilmember Lisa Babcock getting elected to serve as a judge with the East Lansing 54B District Court.

Babcock is expected to submit her resignation in late December.

The Council has 30 days to fill that vacancy once Babcock submits her resignation.

According to a statement from the City, the Council will review applications and discuss the next steps at its first regular meeting on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.