East Lansing closes outdoor dining area

Businesses along Albert Ave. in East Lansing’s downtown area on May 19, 2020.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing’s open-air dining area, located along Albert Avenue in downtown, will be closing tomorrow, Aug. 12, according to community development administrator Adam Cummins.

East Lansing Department of Public Works crews will begin removing the picnic tables and barricades in the morning, with Albert Avenue expected to be fully re-opened to vehicular traffic by early to mid afternoon.

“We hope community members enjoyed the outdoor space over the past few months, and that downtown businesses benefited from this pilot endeavor,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “Our staff will be evaluating operations for possible implementation again next summer.”

Community members are encouraged to continue to support downtown East Lansing businesses during this challenging time. Visit www.downtownEL.com to view a list of downtown businesses and contact information.

Community members can visit websites or contact businesses to find out what services are currently being offered (i.e. carry-out, dine-in, delivery, in-store shopping, online options). Downtown visitors are reminded that masks are now required at all times (inside and outside) within the boundaries of the Downtown Development Authority: https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1227.