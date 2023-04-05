If you live in East Lansing and don’t like mowing your lawn, you’re in luck. Well, for the month of May, that is.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing is encouraging locals to skip the lawnmower in May.

“No Mow May” was recently adopted by East Lansing after a recommendation from both the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Commission on the Environment.

The initiative is a worldwide one, intending to create habitats and have resources ready for pollinators.

According to the City of East Lansing, participating in No Mow May is voluntary.

Additionally, the East Lansing City Council has also suspended grass height restrictions for the month of May. The initiative does not apply to City ordinance violations that impact public safety.

Registration for No Mow May is not required, but the City encourages locals to sign up online.

Those who sign up will get a yard sign to show their participation and “support for pollinators.”