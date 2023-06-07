EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Fire Department issued an open burning ban until further notice due to dry conditions and lack of rain in the area.

The Wednesday ban applies to all open burning, including:

recreational fires, bonfires

fires in portable outdoor fireplaces/firepits

The policy covers all property within the city of East Lansing, and no new outdoor burn permits will be issued for the time being.

“The consequences of a fire growing out of control can be severe for our community, which is why we have issued this burning ban until further notice,” said ELFD Fire Marshal John Newman in a statement.

Violations of the ban are a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of $500 or less plus court costs and costs of prosecution, or by imprisonment not to exceed 90 days, or both a fine and punishment.

Each day that person violates the ban after already being notified by officials will be considered a separate offense.

“We thank our community members in advance for their attention to this matter,” Newman added. “By refraining from having a fire now, community members are keeping their neighbors and other properties safe.”