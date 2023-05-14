EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple crews responded to a fire at an East Lansing building during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officials with the East Lansing Fire Department said their crews arrived around 2:45 a.m. at the 2300 block of Abbott Road.

Crews battle fire around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they noticed the west side of the structure’s windows were blown out due to the flames.

They added that the fire appeared to have occurred in an unoccupied part of the building. No one was injured.

Officials confirmed the fire had been put out after searching both floors of the building. Crews stayed at the scene to put out any further hot spots.