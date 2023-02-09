EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As young loves in East Lansing prepare to celebrate Valentine’s Day, orders at B/A Florist are skyrocketing.

This is the busiest time of the year for florists everywhere, said B/A Florist’s resident flower girl Abby Ording.

With a college town right around the corner, it’s even busier than normal.

But if you’re in need of the perfect bouquet, don’t panic because there are enough flowers for everyone and enough employees to help out with the 800-1,000 orders they receive around Valentine’s Day.

“We literally have thousands and thousands of flowers coming into our shop today and the next few days that we’re going to start processing and preparing so that everything is ready for this weekend and for the orders on Tuesday,” She said.

While classical romantic flowers like tulips and roses are the shop’s best sellers, B/A Florist also carries flowers imported from South Africa, such as the bird-of-paradise. This gives mid-Michigan romantics an opportunity to better individualize their bouquets.

“Sometimes people have a few flowers that are their anniversary flowers, or flowers that were used in their wedding banquet, and it’s really special when we get to include those in people’s arrangements,” Ording said.

For more information about B/A Florist, including how to order a bouquet, visit bafloristonline.com.