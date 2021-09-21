East Lansing gives tips to prepare for heavy rainfall this week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In lieu of rain in the forecast and Ingham County currently being on a flood watch, the City of East Lansing has provided tips for homeowners to prevent basement flooding.

The following tips were released:

Make sure gutters are clear of leaves, sticks and debris.

Make sure downspouts are connected properly.

ensure they are working properly. Make sure any private drains are working properly.

Remove valuable items from basements in case of flooding.

If a sewer backup occurs in a basement, homeowners should immediately

discontinue household water use and contact the East Lansing Department of

Public Works at (517) 337-9459 ext. 0.

