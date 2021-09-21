East Lansing gives tips to prepare for heavy rainfall this week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In lieu of rain in the forecast and Ingham County currently being on a flood watch, the City of East Lansing has provided tips for homeowners to prevent basement flooding.
The following tips were released:
- Make sure gutters are clear of leaves, sticks and debris.
- Make sure downspouts are connected properly.
- Test sump pumps, back-up systems and backflow preventers (if applicable) to
ensure they are working properly.
- Make sure any private drains are working properly.
- Remove valuable items from basements in case of flooding.
- If a sewer backup occurs in a basement, homeowners should immediately
discontinue household water use and contact the East Lansing Department of
Public Works at (517) 337-9459 ext. 0.
Be sure to stay up to date on the weather with 6 News Interactive Radar.
To access dditional flood prevention tips, you can look at this brochure from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).