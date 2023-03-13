EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing High School’s principal has officially resigned, the district’s superintendent confirmed on Monday.

Shannon Mayfield began as ELHS’s principal in the fall of 2022. He had been off for “personal reasons” since Jan. 25, 2023.

He officially handed in his letter of resignation on Friday, March 10.

Superintendent Dori Leyko would not confirm why Mayfield resigned for privacy reasons.

Ashley Schwarzbek will remain as interim principal, and Jeff Lampi will remain as interim associate principal, officials said.

Schwarzbek took over for Mayfield during his leave of absence.

Further leadership decisions will be announced by the spring, Leyko said.