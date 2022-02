EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Extra security is on hand at the East Lansing High School campus today, after a threatening phone call was allegedly made by a student.

The call was subsequently reported to the East Lansing Police Department.

Further investigation revealed that the student was not in school today, and their parents were notified.

As of now, school is still in session.

That is all the information that we have and as soon as we learn more we will let you know.