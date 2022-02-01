East Lansing, Jackson declare snow emergencies

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas, with approval from Mayor Ron Bacon, has declared a snow emergency due to the winter storm forecasted to hit mid-Michigan.

On-street parking will be prohibited for snow plow operations.

The emergency will be in effect starting 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2-4.

Parking will be free inside the downtown East Lansing parking garages during the emergency.

The City of East Lansing advises residents to avoid driving if possible.

Property owners are also reminded of the City’s snow and ice removal requirements for sidewalks adjacent to their property: https://cityofeastlansing.com/340/Snow-Removal-Ordinance. Snow that accumulates before noon on a sidewalk must be cleared by midnight the same day and snow that accumulates after noon on a sidewalk must be cleared by midnight of the following day. For snow showers that occur on more than one consecutive day, snow must be cleared by the above stated times or within 48 hours after the first snowfall began, whichever is sooner. Ice should be cleared or an abrasive (salt, sand, etc.) should be applied within 12 hours of formation.”

Jackson has also declared a Snow Emergency from Feb. 2-5.

Jackson residents must also remove parked vehicles from the streets for plowing. Those without places to park can use the Consumers Energy Headquarters for free during the emergency. The garages are located off S. MLK Drive and S. Cooper Street in Downtown Jackson.

Drivers are asked to park their cars between floors two and four.

The Department of Public Works will have 10 trucks salting and plowing throughout the city during the emergency.