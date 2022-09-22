EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and the Recycling Partnership are starting a six-month program to help Michiganders recycle more.

The pilot program kicks off this month and will put a new spin on the “Feet on the Street” cart tagging recycling initiative.

Instead of having someone tag carts on the street if a recyclable item contains contaminants, Prairie Robotics will be adding camera technology to the City’s recycling trucks.

The cameras will be able to detect contamination in recycling carts.

“Recycling is not only the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do,” said East Lansing Environmental Specialist Cliff Walls. “We are excited the City was selected for this first-of-its kind project in the U.S. by EGLE, The Recycling Partnership and Prairie Robotics. Recycling properly saves our taxpayers money by reducing costly damage to equipment as well as the expense of sending contaminated, otherwise recyclable material to the landfill. We know residents want to recycle the right way and, through this campaign, we are providing them feedback to do just that.”

Around $28,000 in grant funding and technical support from The Recycling Partnership, the City will make efforts to educate locals