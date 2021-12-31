East Lansing K9 retires after more than 7 years of service

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One furry friend is getting lots of time on the couch after working his last shift with the East Lansing Police Department.

ELPD K9 Quinn and Sergeant Bove graduated from the Northern Michigan K9 handler school in May 2013, initially working patrol in East Lansing.

The two immediately found success as a dual-purpose patrol and narcotics K9 team.

Courtesy: East Lansing Police Department Facebook Page

Courtesy: East Lansing Police Department Facebook Page

Courtesy: East Lansing Police Department Facebook Page

Courtesy: East Lansing Police Department Facebook Page

Courtesy: East Lansing Police Department Facebook Page

Courtesy: East Lansing Police Department Facebook Page

Courtesy: East Lansing Police Department Facebook Page

Courtesy: East Lansing Police Department Facebook Page

Courtesy: East Lansing Police Department Facebook Page

Courtesy: East Lansing Police Department Facebook Page

Courtesy: East Lansing Police Department Facebook Page

Courtesy: East Lansing Police Department Facebook Page

According to a Facebook post from the East Lansing Police Department, the duo is responsible for more captures than any other K9 team in ELPD history, becoming one of the most sought out and successful teams in the area.

“K9 Quinn, enjoy your retirement sleeping on the couch and watching TV with the girls, it is well deserved,” the post said.