East Lansing launches program for basement backup protection

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of East Lansing launched its Property Owner Assistance Program for Basement Backup Protection on Monday.

The program aims to reduce sewer backups in East Lansing basements.

Policy Resolution 2021-19 allocates $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan for full or partial reimbursements to East Lansing property owners for professional installation of backflow prevention valves or equivalent infrastructure in their home, retail business or rental property.

Prior to applying for reimbursement, property owners will need to hire a licensed plumber or contractor to perform their work. The plumber or contractor will need to have a permit from the City of East Lansing’s Building Division. An approved final inspection by the Building Division will also be required.

The program will also be retroactively offered to property owners who have already had work done after March 3, 2021.

East Lansing will reimburse 100% of the first $1,000, 75% of the eligible cost exceeding $1,000, up to a total reimbursement of $3,000.

“For example, if a property owner’s actual cost is $2,500, then the City will reimburse $2,125 (100 percent of $1,000 and 75 percent of $1,500). Reimbursements will be limited to one total payment of $3,000 per property owner and per property,” the City said in a press release.

The program will be available through June 30, 2024 or until all allocated funds are expended. In the event that demand exceeds funding, the City may consider allocating additional funding to the program. East Lansing property owners can find additional information about the program and an application here.

Printed copies of the application are also available at East Lansing City Hall, 410 Abbot Road, and the East Lansing Department of Public Works, 1800 E. State Road.