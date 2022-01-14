East Lansing makes changes to moped ordinance

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of East Lansing announced changes to it’s moped and scooter ordinance at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The change involves where riders can park their mopeds. The new ordinance prohibits parking a moped at a bicycle rack, designated bicycle parking area or on sidewalks.

City officials are reminding moped riders that they can park in regular vehicle parking spaces and pay rates. They can also park at designated areas at the Albert Avenue garage (188 Albert Ave.), Division Street garage (181 Division St.) and Grove Street garage (330 Grove St.) downtown with a moped permit.

You can purchase a moped permit by calling the East Lansing Finance Department at (517) 319-6860. They cost $60 and are valid for six months, from January-June and July-December.

Additional information about moped parking can be found here: https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/328/Bike-Moped-Motorcycle-Parking.

The ordinance is scheduled to take effect on January 19, 2022.