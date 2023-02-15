GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — A federal grand jury has indicted Arisknight Arkin-Everett Winfree on multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting an Italian teenager.

The charges include kidnapping, coercing and enticing someone to travel for the purposes of illegal sexual activity, attempted coercion and enticement, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Winfree faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

“These alleged crimes, and the facts behind them, portray an online predator who methodically planned and executed his criminal scheme,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “We are handling this case with the utmost seriousness and will continue to work every day to protect the public – and especially our young people – from those online who would do them harm.”

Winfree posted a false advertisement for an au pair and arranged for a teenager to travel from Italy to East Lansing to work for him.

Once she arrived to East Lansing, he allegedly proceeded to keep her captive and sexually assaulted her.

Messages Winfree sent to the Italian teenager who responded to his au pair advertisement.

Winfree also allegedly used his fake au pair advertisement to lure another teenager from Kansas to his home. When her family became suspicious of Winfree, they contacted the police, who then responded and removed her from Winfree’s house.

He is also charged with sexual exploitation of two minor girls for allegedly producing pornography of them.

According to officials, Winfree recorded himself having sexual intercourse with one of the girls, and he convinced the other to send him pornographic videos through the smartphone application SnapChat.