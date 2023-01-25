EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon will host a ‘listening session’ on Friday to discuss school and public safety.

This comes after a lockdown at East Lansing High School on Tuesday that lasted nearly two hours.

A group of parents stood outside of the high school in the morning waiting for answers after they heard someone may have brought a gun to school.

Parents who spoke with 6 News said they’ve had enough after this latest scare at the high school.

The lockdown came after a heated school board meeting Monday where students, faculty and board members talked about an outbreak of violence, including a recent brawl broken up by teachers where a gun fell out of a student’s backpack.

The meeting is happening on Friday from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Banquet Hall at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road.

All community members are invited to the listening session to share their feedback and concerns about school safety and public safety.

“There have been a few recent, challenging incidents at East Lansing High School as well as some other public safety concerns raised by our community. In light of those incidents and concerns, we want to hear from people and do whatever we can to support our schools and ensure safety,” said East Lansing Mayor Bacon. “This Friday’s listening session will be hosted to hear from people who have requested to talk to us, and we hope to be able to come away from it with some solutions.”

East Lansing City Councilmember Dana Watson will join Mayor Bacon at the listening session.