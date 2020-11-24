East Lansing Police asking for your help in identifying suspects in robbery

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) is asking for your help in obtaining any info related to the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a cell phone store Tuesday morning.

The armed robbery occurred in the 1000 block of Trowbridge Avenue just before 11 a.m. today, Nov. 24.

Four out of the five suspects were described as Black males, ages 14 to 17 years old and approximately 5’7” to 5”10” tall with proportional builds.

All four were described as wearing black or grey hooded sweatshirts with dark-colored sweatpants and face masks.

A fifth suspect is described as a Black male with long black hair, who was approximately 14 to 17 years old and approximately 5’7” to 5’10” tall with a proportional build.

This individual was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a light-colored winter hat. This individual was also wearing a face mask.

An employee of the store reported that five suspects entered the business and demanded all phones contained within the store’s safe.

The employee complied with their demands and the suspects were able to steal an unknown number of cell phones from the safe.

No weapons were seen and no weapons were indicated.

The suspects left westbound from the scene in a red Chevrolet Equinox with an undescribed sticker in the rear window.

No one in the store was injured as a result of the robbery.

Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to call ELPD at (517) 351-4220.