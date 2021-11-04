East Lansing Police identify two people who died in home Saturday night

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department has released the names of the two people who were found dead in a home Saturday night.

Jamie Antcliff, a 44-years-old from Owosso and William Antcliff, a 45-year-old from East Lansing were found at a home in the 3900 block of Halter Lane in East Lansing.

Police have still not named a cause of death and say that they’re waiting on an autopsy.

Neighbors in the area said they were shocked to hear what had happened when they spoke to 6 News last weekend.

“It’s been a great community since I’ve been here. It’s really pretty quiet, most of the people here are friendly. I’m definitely surprised,” said neighbor Khirese Leek.

East Lansing Police say they responded to a call about a shooting and when they arrived, they found two people dead inside of a home on Halter Lane.

“I’m very shocked probably because I didn’t hear any gunshots. I just kind of saw maybe the aftermath of what happened after,” said Leek.

Some neighbors didn’t hear about what happened until this morning, and when they did hear the news it left some uneasy.

“That’s kind of nerve-racking to hear that type of stuff going on,” said said neighbor Sue Teres.