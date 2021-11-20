East Lansing Police investigating death of MSU student

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — During a medical call assist at 2 a.m. this morning, East Lansing police arrived at the 400 block of Stoddard Ave. to find four people passed out, one of which was not breathing.

Officers and medical workers from the East Lansing Fire Department (ELFD) administered CPR and medical treatment, but the person was unable to be revived.

The person was confirmed to be a Michigan State University student, and their family has been notified.

The Ingham County Medical Examiner has ordered an autopsy containing toxicology results, which will take between six and eight weeks to complete.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in this case.

The remaining three people were taken to Sparrow Hospital for medical attention.

More updates are expected within the next week.

The East Lansing Police Department expressed their sentiments for the family and friends of the student.