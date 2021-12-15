East Lansing Police investigating stolen baseball statue

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen a statue of a little boy preparing to swing a bat around the area?

If so, the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) could use your help.

According to a Facebook post from the City of East Lansing, it was discovered that a bronze statue at the East Lansing Softball Complex has been stolen.,

Courtesy of The City of East Lansing..

A photo of what remains of the statue at the East Lansing Softball Complex.

Police say the statue appears to have been cut off at the base, or feet of the statue.

Though a police report was filed, ELPD asks anyone with information to call officials at (517) 319-6834.