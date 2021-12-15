East Lansing Police investigating stolen baseball statue

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen a statue of a little boy preparing to swing a bat around the area?
If so, the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) could use your help.
According to a Facebook post from the City of East Lansing, it was discovered that a bronze statue at the East Lansing Softball Complex has been stolen.,
Police say the statue appears to have been cut off at the base, or feet of the statue.
Though a police report was filed, ELPD asks anyone with information to call officials at (517) 319-6834.