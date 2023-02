Photo: East Lansing police looking for man involved in break in

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing police are looking for a man in connection to a breaking and entering report.

According to the time and date on the video camera, the break in happened at 1:34 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

The person pulled up in a green sedan and was wearing grey sweatpants and a black coat.

If you have any information about this person is or the car involved, call detective Schwalm at 517-319-6852 or email kschwal@cityofeastlansing.com.