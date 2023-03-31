EL Police looking for man who fired gun

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing Police say they are looking for a person who allegedly fired at least two shots downtown.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 4 a.m. near Albert Street and M.A.C. Street on March 12.

When the officers arrived, they said they found two 9mm casings at the scene.

Police said they were able to find a person with a handgun through some CCTV footage.

The person pictured in the photos is wearing a purple sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

In a couple of the photos, you can see the person pointing a gun up in the air. In another photo, you see them holding a gun by their waistline.

Police also included some photos of some females walking downtown, however it’s not clear what their role was in the incident.

If you know who any of these people are, including the females, East Lansing Police ask you to call Det. Jason Cotton at (517) 319-6842 or email jcotton@elpolice.com.