EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen this young woman?

East Lansing Police need your help finding 17-year-old Aireona Alexis Smith, who was last seen on Feb. 28.

Smith is a white female with hazel eyes and shoulder-length hair that is dyed red. She weighs 185 pounds, standing at 5’5″ tall, with prominent colorful tattoos on her neck.

According to East Lansing Public Safety, the teen was last seen in pajamas but authorities say that she has probably changed clothing since then.

One thing that police say she could be wearing is a red coat.

Have a tip regarding the location of Aireona Smith? Call the East Lansing Police Department at (517) 351-4220.