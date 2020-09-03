East Lansing police officer cleared of using excessive force

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After months of review an East Lansing police officer is cleared of using excessive force.

This investigation looked into a complaint of excessive force by officer Andrew Stephenson and wass regarding an arrest that happened back in December of last year.

The case was sent to the Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office in June and the review included several video and audio recordings of the arrest.

After looking at all these materials the prosecutor denied prosecuting officer Stephenson. He said there is no evidence the force used by him— was unwarranted or excessive.

6 News spoke to Stephenson’s attorney Thursday afternoon and he said this was all twisted out of proportion.

Attorney Mike Nichols said, “Just having this lifted off his shoulders and to be exonerated again, he’s humbled and grateful and he just wants to go quietly off and do his job.”

Stephenson was accused of using excessive force during two separate arrests. One was covered in this review and the other happened in February of this year.

The East Lansing police department concluded that he did not use excessive force.