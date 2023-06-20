EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing’s Independent Police Oversight Commission will present annual report findings to the City Council Tuesday night.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

It is the first annual report that will be presented to City Council. The commission was created in 2021 to increase accountability and strengthen conditions leading to trust between the East Lansing Police Department and the community.

Not much is known about the report save for that it has seven sections, giving recommendations to City Council.

In addition to reviews of complaints made last year, topics covered in the report include the April 25, 2022 Meijer shooting, use of force/response to resistance, encounters with individuals in crisis, racial disparities in policing, and community input.

To see future meeting dates, click here. To see past meeting agendas and minutes, click here.