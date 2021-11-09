East Lansing Police seeking publics help to identify vandals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department is asking for help with identifying those responsible for damaging property, committing arson and committing other crimes on Oct. 30.

To celebrate the victory of the Michigan State University Spartans over the University of Michigan Wolverines, some MSU students took to destruction.

The East Lansing Police say they are committed to ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) is asking individuals to look at the attached photos of some of the people believed to be responsible for the damage.













If you recognize anyone in the photos, ELPD is asking you to contact Sergeant Adam Park at (517)-319-6834 or by email at apark@elpolice.com.