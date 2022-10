EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you missing a pumpkin?

East Lansing Police say they got a call about people that were stealing Halloween decorations from different homes.

The department’s ‘P.E.A.C.E.’ team found the car that a caller described and the truck bed was filled with pumpkins that were stolen from different homes, police said.

“If you’re missing your pumpkin, we have them located at our police department you may pick them up ” East Lansing Police said.