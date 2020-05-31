EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Protesters marched from the Capitol Lawn to the East Lansing Police Department where they filled the steps.
The march was overall peaceful, but shortly after arriving at the police station, multiple protesters began damaging a police car. Many people immediately rushed over to the patrol vehicle to stop those protesters to maintain the peaceful atmosphere of the event.
East Lansing police vehicle damaged during the protest today
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Protesters marched from the Capitol Lawn to the East Lansing Police Department where they filled the steps.