East Lansing Public Library set to re-open today after several months

East Lansing’s public library is scheduled to re-open its doors to the public this morning after several months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be limitations, however, as no more than 40 people can be in the building at once and those visits can’t be longer than 30 minutes.

The library will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Along with the extended hours…curbside pickup and mail services are set to continue.