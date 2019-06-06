East Lansing restricting on-street parking

An East Lansing pilot program will change on-street parking regulations in some neighborhoods.

The purpose of the program is to limit on-street parking in areas where roadways are too narrow for two-way travel.

The two phase program will go into effect later this month.

The first phase will eliminate on-street parking on seven streets while the second will restric portions of the Bailey Neighborhood.

The East Lansing City Council unanimously approved this pilot program at its April 9th meeting.

The pilot program is expected to be in place for approximately one year, at which time it will be evaluated by staff and Council. The program may be expanded to additional areas in future years.

Community members can share feedback on the pilot program that will be shared with the East Lansing City Council.