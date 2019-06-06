East Lansing restricting on-street parking
A year-long pilot program goes in effect later this month
EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - An East Lansing pilot program will change on-street parking regulations in some neighborhoods.
The purpose of the program is to limit on-street parking in areas where roadways are too narrow for two-way travel.
The two phase program will go into effect later this month.
The first phase will eliminate on-street parking on seven streets while the second will restric portions of the Bailey Neighborhood.
The East Lansing City Council unanimously approved this pilot program at its April 9th meeting.
The pilot program is expected to be in place for approximately one year, at which time it will be evaluated by staff and Council. The program may be expanded to additional areas in future years.
Community members can share feedback on the pilot program that will be shared with the East Lansing City Council.
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dashcam: Motorcycle slides underneath patrol car
Dramatic dashcam video captured the moment a speeding motorcyclist lost control, crossed the...Read More »
-
Community stands against gun violence
The color orange swarmed the Capitol lawn today as people worked to raise awareness about gun...Read More »
-
Sparrow responds to 'out of compliance' concerns
Sparrow responds to the lengthy amount of areas of concern from the Joint Commission...Read More »