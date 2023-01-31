EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing School Board President Kath Edsall announced her resignation on Monday during a special meeting regarding violence at East Lansing High School.

Trustee Monica Fink made a motion during the last hour of the special meeting to remove Kath Edsall from her role as president for violating policy.

Fink said there have been issues with communication, collaboration with the community and acting as a “board of one”

The motion was almost put to a vote before Edsall moved to resign.

“I would like to take this opportunity to resign from the presidency. I have become a distraction for the work that needs to be done, which is really more important than sitting in the presidential seat. I have made this decision in connection with the people closest to me and my higher power and came to this conclusion that I do not want to bring this to a vote,” Edsall said.

“I don’t want to put anybody in the position to have to choose to feel like they have inflicted harm on me as their friend in this situation. I resign effectively at the end of this meeting from my presidency.”

This comes after multiple fights and threats of violence were made toward East Lansing High School.

During one fight at the school, a gun allegedly fell on a teacher’s foot.

A timeline of incidents can be found here.