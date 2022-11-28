WLNS, Mich. (WLNS) — Cyber Monday is expected to remain this year’s biggest online shopping day, driving in a record $11.2 billion according to Adobe Analytics.

Reports from Adobe display that discounts are also hitting record highs and are up 32% this holiday season.

Collin Tarr, the General Manager of Moosejaw, a local outdoor sports store in East Lansing, says they’re upping the ante when it comes to cyber deals through their rewards program.

Normally customers receive 10% back on full-price items, and on Cyber Monday, they’ll receive 50% back on full-price items.

As shoppers are purchasing their holiday gifts, the National Retail Federation says inflation will be a factor with more people watching their wallets.

Moosejaw says they hope their larger discounts can help customers save some money this season.

“You shouldn’t have to break the bank to be warm in the winter,” Tarr said.

The store’s online holiday sales have skyrocketed this year as the digital world has helped them to expand their reach in the sporting realm.

“It has been in a pretty high uptick, we actually just broke a record on Black Friday with the most deals in an hour,” Tarr said.

The store predicts Cyber Monday to do just as well as Black Friday, if not better.

“Our website in an hour will make more than all the shops make in a day across the country,” Tarr said.

When it comes to competing with other major retailers in the outdoor sporting industry at the busiest time of year, the sports store says they have to work hard.

“We do training constantly every day to make sure our gear knowledge is up to date, you know you can’t get that in a lot of other shops you go into,” Tarr said.

According to Adobe, overall U.S. holiday spending for 2022 is expected to hit $209.7 billion.