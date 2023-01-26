EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Students at East Lansing High School organized a walkout Thursday morning.

The event was put together to protest violence at the school, specifically gun violence, one of the student organizers told 6 News.

A large crowd walked out of the building just after 9:30 a.m.

6 News crews on the scene estimated that 150+ students participated in the initial walkout. In addition, several staff members were outside the school.

Students could be seen holding signs that said ‘Stop the Violence.’

Just before 10 a.m. the group started to dissipate, with a smaller bunch of students saying they were going to participate in a “longer walkout.”

This event comes after the high school went into a lockdown on Tuesday when there were reports that someone may have brought a gun to school. The students had to shelter in place for almost two hours.

Parents began showing up outside the school on Tuesday because this lockdown was just one day after a school board meeting where faculty and students spoke out about how fearful they are after a series of violent incidents.

On Wednesday, East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon announced he will host a ‘listening session’ on Friday to discuss school and public safety.

Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story.