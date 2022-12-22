EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of East Lansing is preparing for the major winter storm that is heading towards mid-Michigan.

Officials with the City announced Wednesday afternoon that the East Lansing Public Library and Hannah Community Center will close early at 6 p.m. on Thursday because of the snow.

The StormTracker6 Team is currently projecting 6-12 inches of snow in mid-Michigan, with frigid temperatures and high winds as well.

In addition, the City is relaxing the enforcement of the sidewalk snow and ice removal rules. The shoveling regulations are being suspended until Tuesday, Dec. 27 because of the extreme cold, East Lansing said.

The City is also asking people to avoid parking on the streets so snow removal teams can get their work done more efficiently. Plus, overnight parking requests have been suspended.

“With a storm of this forecasted duration and magnitude, Department of Public Works crews will likely need to work around the clock and will be relying on relief drivers due to the long hours out on the road. Community members are encouraged to be patient as crews will need to work to make sure first priority routes are maintained until conditions are under control, at which time, they will move to residential streets, alleys and cul-de-sacs,” East Lansing said.