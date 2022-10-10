EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The first of several satellite offices for the East Lansing City Clerk will be having a grand opening ceremony Monday, with the goal to focus on the Spartans.

Locations will now be on Michigan State University’s campus as students are gearing up to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

The rotating locations will be available leading up to the state’s general election.

People can register to vote, request and vote via an absentee ballot as well as turn in their voted absentee ballots all at the satellite office.

Officials wanted to provide East Lansing voters and especially student voters with a convenient alternative to visiting the city clerk’s main office.

For the first week of its opening, the office will be at the MSU Student Services Building.

The second week will be at the MSU Main Library, and then it will be at the Intramural Sports East building and then wrapping up at Brody Hall the week prior to the election.

Want to know more? Click here.