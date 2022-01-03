East Lansing to raise $50,000 for 10 new pickleball courts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you a fan of pickleball?

The City of East Lansing’s Patriarche Park might have 10 new pickleball courts and one tennis court coming soon.

The funds are going to come through a crowdfunding campaign with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and Patriarche Park Pickleball Association.

They are aiming to raise $50,000 to create a new state-of-the-art recreation area for East Lansing’s Patriarche Park.

The goal of the campaign is to have the funds raised by Feb. 28. If this goal is met, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

The campaign is being offered through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity.

As the community continues to grow, The PPPA in partnership with the City of East Lansing’s Department of Parks, Recreation & Arts, is focused on building the sports complex at the Patriarche Park that is useful for all.

“This new recreation area will create a place for people of all ages to gather and enjoy popular, healthy outdoor activities together. We are pleased to support and provide resources for this project through our Public Spaces Community Places program.” MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman

The City of East Lansing’s Department of Parks, Recreation & Arts has received a $300,000 grant from the Natural Resources Trust Fund towards the construction of the new sports complex.

The city has also devoted an additional $200,000 in city funding toward the effort which includes the removal of four 50-year-old tennis courts.