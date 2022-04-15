EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you noticed some new art around East Lansing lately? A collection of mental health murals has been installed in downtown East Lansing.

The seven murals were brought to the area by the Associated Students of Michigan State University’s (ASMSU) Mental Health Awareness Initiative.

Six of the murals showcase community members who suffered from a mental health crisis and the seventh one serves to describe the project’s purpose and provide resources to those struggling.

Years ago, ASMSU contracted local artist Mila Theroux to create murals that would bring awareness to mental health issues.

Though the murals were finished in 2018, development projects in downtown East Lansing along with the COVID-19 pandemic caused the project to be delayed.

You can find the murals on the south-facing wall of the Division Street Garage, across the alleyway from Starbucks.