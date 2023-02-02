EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the latest of many news stories to come out of East Lansing recently, both the city clerk and deputy city clerk have resigned.

Mikell Frey, communications administrator for East Lansing, tells 6 News that City Clerk Jennifer Shuster’s last day is next Friday, Feb. 10 and Deputy City Clerk Kathryn Gardner’s last day is Friday, Feb. 3.

This news was first reported by East Lansing Info.

Frey declined to release a copy of the resignation letters from Shuster and Gardner, but did say they would be announcing a succession plan soon.

In just the last few weeks, East Lansing has been the subject of several controversies.

That includes the president of the East Lansing School Board resigning, the city manager being ousted, a student walkout over violence in the district, cancellation of a boys basketball game and school on Friday, and several lockdowns.

On Monday, school leaders said they have considered more than 24 safety recommendations after a state-funded school safety review earlier this year.