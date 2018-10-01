Eastern High grads work to improve community through clothing line

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - In an effort to try and improve the Lansing community, a group of eastern high school grads joined together to create a clothing brand. The founders say the meaning behind it is much more than just a t-shirt.

The brand is called LNSNG, meant to represent the city of Lansing. The friends started it a year and a half ago and since then it's grabbed the attention of many.

They say when they first graduated high school, many of their friends were quick to leave the city. But they wanted to stay and make a difference right here at home, and they hope others will feel inspired to do the same.

“That whole narrative of getting out of Lansing was just kind of being drilled into our heads since elementary, middle school,” said Tony Allen, one of the founders of LNSNG.

Allen says when many were ready to leave Lansing after high school, he wanted to show people why they should stay, by creating a positive way to represent the city.

“We wanted to start the clothing brand to be able to be in the community and help out,” said Allen.

As an outlet to try and bring the community together, LNSNG is in the process of partnering with the Lansing Promise, a scholarship program for recent Lansing School District grads.

“It's something more than just a clothing line and we see their vision,” said Justin Sheehan, the Executive Director of the Lansing Promise.

Sheehan says inspiration like this is necessary to keep the younger generation moving forward.

“Lansing's young people are the future; Lansing's young people have the ability, and we as a community have an opportunity to invest in their lives,” said Sheehan.

Noah Maldonado, another founder of LNSNG, says to be able to work alongside his friends while making a difference motivates him to keep going.

“It's definitely super fun to come underneath one vision,” said Maldonado.

As the group of friends work to build LNSNG, Maldonado says he's glad he can play a part in something he believes is bigger than himself.

“It brings a whole different perspective to the table when people look and Lansing, and hopefully it inspires them to see it in a different way,” said Maldonado.

If you'd like to learn more about LNSNG and what they stand for, check out Seen on 6.