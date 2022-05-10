LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Students at Eastern High School in Lansing came together to stage a protest for abortion access and women’s rights.

The walk-out began around 11:30 a.m. and about 100 students were at the protest.

Event Organizer and Senior Kameron Smith says the protest is to not only rally for women’s rights and abortion access but to make it clear to lawmakers that young people will be impacted if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

All of this comes a little more than a week after a draft of a new United States Supreme Court opinion was leaked, revealing a 5-4 vote to overturn the landmark abortion opinion Roe v. Wade.