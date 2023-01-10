LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- More money is being invested into Lansing’s nonprofit community programs. Mayor Andy Schor announced last Tuesday that several local arts organizations and nonprofits were awarded nearly $2 million in grants as part of Lansing’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars

The Eastside Community Action Center, a place dedicated to providing social, educational, and spiritual assistance to children and adults, received $60,000. The organization gives particular attention to those who are more vulnerable or at-risk .

Stan Parker, ECAC director, said that some of the money will be going to help supply food for their pantry. Here, individuals can call the community center and receive free food.

“We provide food based upon the family size and we try to provide three to five days of food when they call in,” Parker said.

According to Mayor Andy Schor, the funds provided by the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are going to help serve Lansing residents, especially after the impact COVID has had on the community.

Parker said the additional funding will not only help the ECAC’S food pantry program, but others as well.

“We also have an afterschool program, and it’s going to be able to help us purchase some additional computers for the children to work on,” Parker said.

There are other ECAC programs such as Off the Streets- a pilot program initiative designed to help reduce the increasing youth gun violence in Lansing, that are benefiting from this grant.