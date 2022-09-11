Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One man was arrested Sunday morning in Eaton Co. after allegedly attempting to murder another man in Eaton Rapids Township.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., Eaton Co. Deputies were dispatched to the 3800 block of Bostedor Rd. for a felonious assault.

Upon arrival, officials found a 49-year-old man who had been run over by a car.

According to a Facebook post from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect driver, a 46-year-old man, left the scene in his car to the 8800 block of S. Royston Rd where he then ran away on foot.

Deputies asked for assistance from both Lansing Police K9 and Michigan State Police K9.

After the K9 track, officials concluded that the suspect was picked up by a vehicle.

Through Eaton Co. detectives’ investigation, the man was located and arrested in Eaton Rapids.

The suspect is lodged at the Eaton County jail for assault with attempt to murder.

The man who was run over is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.