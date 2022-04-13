CORRECTION: A Michigan Department of Transportation worker who was blocking off the road incorrectly told 6 News that it was a fatal crash. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with 6 News Thursday that two people inside the vehicle are in critical condition.

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between Nixon Rd. and Broadbent Rd. on West Saginaw Highway in Delta Township.

The vehicle, which appeared to be a Hummer, crashed into a tree. Two people are in critical condition after the crash, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an on-scene 6 News photographer, the crash shut down the intersection for around two hours.

The road reopened at 6:00 p.m.