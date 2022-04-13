CORRECTION: 6 News was told early on that the accident was fatal when it was not. the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two are in the hospital in critical condition following the Wednesday evening accident.

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between Nixon Rd. and Broadbent Rd. on West Saginaw Highway in Delta Township.

The vehicle, which appears to be a hummer, crashed into a tree.

According to an on-scene 6 News photographer, the crash shut down the intersection for around two hours this afternoon.

The road reopened at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.