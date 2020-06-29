Eaton Co. Sheriff’s deputies investigate assault of two people including a pregnant woman

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies said they were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Shell Service Station at 1700 S. Waverly Rd.

Deputies said a Shell employee reported that a man with a knife was in the store destroying items.

While arriving, deputies said they were told by central dispatch that this wasn’t an armed robbery, but a man was destroying the store and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Deputies said when they arrived and attempted to secure suspect, the suspect ran away and was pursued by deputies.

Deputies said they deployed a taser and were able to apprehend the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation and charges are being sought with the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Deputies say there were no injuries to the employee of the Shell Service Station, but as the suspect left the building he assaulted two people in the parking lot. One of them was a pregnant woman.