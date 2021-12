EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A recent Facebook post from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying a suspect in a retail fraud case.



Courtesy: The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

The suspect is pictured getting into a silver Nissan, with no identifiable license place.

Anyone able to help is asked to contact Deputy Travis at (517) 323-8480.