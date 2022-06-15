EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are looking for an armed subject in Delta Township, according to a text alert from Eaton County 911.

Officials are looking for the subject in the area of West Saginaw Highway and North Creyts Road.

The person is wearing a white shirt and yellow shorts, and officials are asking people to take shelter indoors.

6 News was on scene and saw a car getting put onto a tow truck, however police would not confirm if the incident was related.

We are working this story and will have more information for you soon.