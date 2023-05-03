EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office recovered a loaded handgun Tuesday after attempting to approach a man.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office recounted Tuesday night’s events.

While deputies were patrolling the area of Jolly and Waverly Roads, they found a masked man dressed in black, walking in the road.

When deputies attempted to approach the man, he fled on foot behind some local businesses.

While the search for the masked man was unsuccessful, deputies did find a loaded handgun, complete with an extended magazine holding 29 bullets.

Further investigation revealed that the gun was reported stolen.