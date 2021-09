A photo captured of the car driving westbound in eastbound lanes of I-496.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 2:15 a.m. this morning, Eaton County deputies responded to a car driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-496.

Deputies stopped the driver on eastbound I-96 going the wrong way near Saginaw Hwy.

In a Facebook post from ECSO states “We are so glad no one was hurt. These are so dangerous. Imagine just prior to this the driver went all the way down the ramp from e/b 96 to 496 the wrong way.”

The man driving was arrested for OWI with a high BAC.